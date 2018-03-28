Pickup truck crashes into garage in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A driver was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a garage in Woburn Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Green Street. Witnesses said the truck hit a fence and knocked a tree down before hitting the garage.

Witnesses said the driver was an elderly man and he was taken from the scene in an ambulance. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

