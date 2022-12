LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck crashed into several utility poles on Bedford Street in Lexington early Thursday morning.

Fire damage could be seen on the front end of the pickup truck, which was towed away.

As of 5 a.m., Eversource crews remain on scene to repair the utility poles.

No further information has been released.

