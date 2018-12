QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed through a fence, landing on a lawn on Quincy Shore Dr. overnight.

Firefighters had to cut the broken fence into pieces to remove it.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)