MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury Friday night after their pickup truck crashed through a frozen pond on Millbury, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported car through the ice on Dorothy Pond around 7:45 p.m. determined the driver had self-extricated.

At 7:45 tonight, MFD assisted Direnzo's Towing removed a truck that went through the ice in Dorothy Pond. The driver self-extricated. pic.twitter.com/EUDeRBdRco — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) January 20, 2019

