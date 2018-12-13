Pickup truck crashes through home in Templeton, leaves gaping holes

TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of a home in Templeton was torn to pieces on Thursday after a pickup truck went off the road and barreled through the residence, leaving piles of rubble everywhere.

Officers responding to a home on State Road near Hamlett Mill Road about 11:30 a.m. spoke with two people who said they were sitting inside when a truck suddenly slammed through a wall, according to the Templeton Fire Department.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver’s name has not been made public. There was no immediate word on possible charges.

Video from Sky7 HD showed gaping holes on two sides of the home, along with fragments of wood and debris all over the yard.

A building inspector has been called to the scene and crews are working to board up the home.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

