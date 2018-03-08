Pickup truck driver dies in collision in Lebanon, NH

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a pickup truck driver has died after he was struck by a truck with a snowplow on Route 4 in Lebanon.

Police say 58-year-old Robert Rogers, of Enfield, New Hampshire, died in the crash at about 5:50 a.m. Thursday. The other driver was identified as 48-year-old Andrew Kannler.

Police are still investigating the crash. They said it does not appear that impairment was a factor. Police said it was snowing at the time, but the conditions and how much of a factor they were in the crash will be determined through further investigation.

