STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A pickup truck driver died after his vehicle left the road and struck and embankment in Stewartstown, New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.

The crash happened on Route 3 shortly after 6:30 a.m., police said. The truck had tipped onto its side. The driver, Louis Thibodeau, 51, of Stewartstown, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are still investigating the crash.

