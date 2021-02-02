Pickup truck driver veers off road, crashes into icy Mass. river

HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck driver veered off the road and crashed into an icy river in Halifax on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of vehicle that had crashed into the water in the area of Franklin Street around 9 a.m. found a red truck partially submerged in an ice-covered river, according to the Halifax Fire Department.

The driver was rescued from the water and evaluated by paramedics at the scene. They refused transport to the hospital.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

An investigation remains ongoing.

