Pickup truck drives at Jewish protesters blocking ICE detention center in RI

(WHDH) — The driver of a pickup truck drove into a group of Jewish protesters gathered outside the Wyatt Detention Center in Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Video shared on Twitter shows protesters from the group Never Again Action blocking the entrance to a parking lot outside the ICE facility before a black pickup drives towards them.

Some protesters could be heard screaming during the incident. Others stood and banged on the hood of the truck.

“We’re putting our bodies on the line because we see the camps and the roundups,” Never Again Action tweeted. “We’ve learned from our ancestors: NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE.”

Tensions increased after the incident, with reports of guards pepper-spraying protesters outside the facility.

BREAKING: Here is HD video of an ICE guard driving his truck into us as we sat peacefully blocking the Wyatt Detention Center. We’re putting our bodies on the line because we see the camps and the roundups. We’ve learned from our ancestors: NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE. pic.twitter.com/KnOu5xoOEb — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

