Pickup truck flips over in Abington Walmart parking lot

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck driving through the parking lot of a Walmart in Abington flipped over Monday, leaving a person trapped inside.

Photos from the scene at 777 Brockton Ave. showed several firefighters and police officers working to free the motorist.

A medical helicopter was called in to transport the victim. There was no immediate word regarding the severity of their injuries.

The truck has since been uprighted. The cause of the crash was is not clear.

No additional details were available.

