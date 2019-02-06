Pickup truck goes off road, crashes into building in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck went off the road and barreled into a building in Weymouth Wednesday, smashing a section of the structure into pieces.

Firefighters responding to a report of a crash on Pleasant Street around 4 p.m. found a Dodge pickup truck wedged under a porch and protruding through a wooden fence.

Video from Sky7 HD showed piles of splintered debris scattered all over the property.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Crews are working to clear the wreckage.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)