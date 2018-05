CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A pickup truck went up in flames in Concord Sunday night and now police are investigating the cause.

As fire crews worked to extinguish the vehicle about 11 p.m. on Route 2 westbound, thick, black smoke could be seen pouring out of the truck.

No injuries were reported.

