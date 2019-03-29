Pickup truck hauling trailer goes off highway in Burlington, slams through fence

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck hauling what appeared to be a landscaping trailer veered off the highway in Burlington and slammed through a fence during the evening commute on Friday.

Emergency officials responding to the southbound side of Interstate 95 found a gaping hole in a fence that runs along the highway, a banged up pickup truck in the middle of a nearby street, and a trailer that had broken free.

Video from Sky7 HD showed debris scattered in the road around the truck.

It’s not clear if the driver was injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

