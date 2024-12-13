DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck rolled off the road in a crash in Duxbury Friday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were on scene near Congress and West streets working to contain a potential hazardous materials spill from the crash, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

Fire crews used absorbent booms in a creek near the crash.

The road has since reopened, according to Duxbury police.

It was unclear if anyone was injured. No additional information was immediately available.

