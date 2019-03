LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are working to remove a pickup truck that crashed into a bridge in Littleton early Wednesday morning.

Route 119 eastbound has been reduced to one lane after a pickup truck crashed into the Beaver Brooke Bridge.

No additional information was immediately available.

#littletonma @LittletonFD #matraffic 119 east at Beaver Brook Bridge truck on top of the bridge road down to 1 lane expect delays. pic.twitter.com/4Eq0uR3M9n — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) March 6, 2019

Big delays on 119 EB through Littleton #7News https://t.co/aHTrdaw0Ju — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) March 6, 2019

