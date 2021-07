LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews pulled a pickup truck out of a pond in Lynn on Wednesday.

The unoccupied truck rolled about 25 feet into Sluice Pond following a mechanical failure, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

Containment booms were deployed for fluids.

The truck was successfully removed.

