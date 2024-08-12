WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck rolled into the Merrimack River and drifted away from the riverbank in West Newbury Sunday night, officials said.

At around 10:39 p.m., emergency crews responded to the boat ramp at Church and Bridge streets for a report of a truck that drove into the water, according to the West Newbury police and fire departments.

The driver was not inside the vehicle at the time, officials said.

Investigators determined that the driver parked at the boat ramp and forgot to put his truck into park before getting out, the departments said. The truck then rolled into the water and drifted “several yards” offshore.

Agencies assisting on scene included the U.S. Coast Guard, Merrimac Police Department, West Newbury Harbormaster, Haverhill Harbormaster, and the Beverly Dive Team.

No injuries were reported. No other information was immediately available.

