Pickup truck rolls over, wipes out telephone pole in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Westwood are investigating after a pickup truck rolled over and wiped out a telephone pole on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at East and Cherry streets found a black pickup truck resting on its side and a badly damaged telephone pole, according to the Westwood Fire Department.

No injuries were reported but delays are expected in the area until further notice.

Eversource has been called to the scene to replace the pole.

No additional information was immediately available.

Westwood Fire at East & Cherry for the rollover. No injuries but expect delays. Eversource will have to replace the telephone pole. pic.twitter.com/sSpJa1ph4M — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) November 26, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)