QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A car came crashing through a Quincy home Sunday afternoon.

A neighbor said he and his wife immediately called 911 after they heard the crashing noise and saw the damage caused by the pickup truck.

The neighbor, Thomas Schwake, told 7News the people inside the Quincy home were OK and that the driver of the pickup truck appeared to be in shock.

Another neighbor, Victor McDouglas, said the incident is a recurring problem on the street.

“It’s the lights there. Some people don’t pay attention to the lights, and they keep driving,” McDouglas said.

Authorities are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

