NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild crash was caught on camera on Nantucket Sunday night as a pickup truck smashed into the island’s historic Main Street fountain.

A nearby webcam captured the moment of impact, which left pieces of the fountain scattered all around the road.

The fountain itself was originally donated to the town of Nantucket in 1885, according to the Nantucket Historical Association. The fountain and the town square around it was later dedicated to Lieutenant Max Wagner in 1932, several decades after Wagner was killed in the Spanish-American War, the historical association said.

Live webcam video late Monday morning showed cars inching down Main Street around the site where the fountain once stood. The base of the fountain itself was blocked off with a traffic cone and barricades.

