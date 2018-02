FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — A pickup truck crashed through the front of a restaurant in Foxborough Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the Ninety-Nine restaurant on Fisher Street just after 7 p.m.

Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

