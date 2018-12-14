TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Templeton was torn to pieces on Thursday after a pickup truck went off the road and barreled through the living room, nearly hitting a woman who was asleep on her couch.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash at a home on State Road about 11:30 a.m. spoke with a woman who said she was nearly mowed down by a Ford F-350 pickup truck that suddenly slammed through a wall, missing her by just a foot, according to Templeton police.

“I heard a loud bang. I woke up, turned around and I went ‘what in the world is going on,'” Tracy Samuels told 7News. “I saw the truck sitting there and I went ‘why is there a truck sitting in my living room?'”

Samuels says the driver of the truck was running around and yelling, “Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!”

No one was injured in the crash.

“The only way I’m looking at it is I have guardian angels because they were looking out for me this afternoon,” Samuels said. “There’s no other way to explain it.”

The truck, driven by Simon Quero-Luna, of Gardner, smashed through the entire length of the home before crashing into a parked vehicle in the driveway, police said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed gaping holes on two sides of the home where the truck entered and exited, along with fragments of wood, siding, and debris piled up all over the property.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

A building inspector has temporarily condemned the home due to the major structural damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

