Pickup truck smashes through home in Templeton, nearly hits woman sleeping on couch

TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Templeton was torn to pieces on Thursday after a pickup truck went off the road and barreled through the living room, nearly hitting a woman who was asleep on her couch, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on State Road near Hamlett Mill Road about 11:30 a.m. spoke with a woman who said she was nearly mowed down by a Ford F-350 pickup truck that suddenly slammed through a wall, missing her by just a foot, according to the Templeton Police Department.

“I heard a loud bang. I woke up, turned around and I went ‘what in the world is going on,'” Tracy Samuels told 7News. “I saw the truck sitting there and I went ‘why is there a truck sitting in my living room?'”

Samuels says the driver of the truck was running around and yelling, “Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!”

No one was injured in the crash.

The truck, driven by Simon Quero-Luna, of Gardner, traveled through the entire length of the home and collided with a parked vehicle in the driveway on the opposite side of the house, police said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed gaping holes on two sides of the home where the truck entered and exited, along with fragments of wood, siding, and debris piled up all over the property.

No charges have been filed against Quero-Luna.

A building inspector has temporarily condemned the home due to major structural damage. Crews are working to board up the holes.

The crash is under investigation.

