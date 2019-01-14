A picture of an egg cracked an Instagram record for the most likes, beating one of social media’s most prominent celebrities in the process.

The photo of one egg against a white background posted on the account world_record_egg garnered more than 27 million likes on the popular social media site.

This beat out the previous world record held by Kylie Jenner who gained more than 18 million likes on a picture she posted last February of her baby Stormi.

Jenner responded to losing her record by posting a video on Instagram of her cracking an egg on a hot road.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)