We are waking up to very mild temperatures out there in eastern Massachusetts, and today overall is going to be a beautiful day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs far inland today will be incredibly mild in the low to mid 60s, however with a sea breeze setting up on the coast, that’ll keep temperatures cooler and chilly for some in the 40s and 50s.

It’ll be a great day for the Red Sox home opener.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds with lows in the low to mid 40s. It’ll be dry.

Wednesday, we have changes. Highs will reach the 50s, which is more normal for this time of year. However, you’ll notice the increase in clouds. There’s a chance for a couple of afternoon and evening showers, but not exactly a soaking wet day.

Thursday into Friday morning we’re expecting more rain and some big wind too. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s and gusts could reach as high as 35-40 mph on Friday.