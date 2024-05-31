Get ready for some perfect weekend weather, Boston! For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will be seasonable. In the evening, though, we’ll quickly cool due to the clearer skies. Clouds at night act like a blanket, and they trap in the heat that’s lost from the surface of the Earth. But, when we don’t have that blanket, and instead have clear skies, all that heat is lost to space. That results in much cooler overnight temperatures. Tonight, lows will drop to anywhere from the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be a cool start as a result, but the temperature will increase rapidly from the 50s to the 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be the perfect day for the Best Buddies Challenge.

Tomorrow, we’ll see bright, sunny skies throughout the day. And the best part? The humidity will stay at bay. Dew points will be in the 40s which is nice and dry.

Saturday night, lows will drop to the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon. There will be a couple more clouds around than on Saturday, with partly sunny skies rather than sunny skies.

Thankfully, dew points will be in the 50s which is still considered comfortable.

Next week, we are looking warm and dry. That’s until a chance for some isolated showers or storms Thursday into Friday morning. That’s something we’ll have to watch over the coming days.