NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - Members of the Mount Washington Observatory caught a glimpse of the Northern Lights while out viewing Comet Neowise.

The incredible pictures show the comet streaking through the night sky as the Northern Lights cast different colors.

The observatory called the Northern Lights an “unexpected bonus” to their comet viewing experience.

While out viewing #CometNEOWISE last night (it's easily viewable w/ the naked eye after sunset), we got an unexpected bonus – the #NorthernLights! So, grabbed a camera & snapped these. Our largest annual fundraiser, Seek the Peak, is days away. Info: https://t.co/5e41ijpbiE#NH pic.twitter.com/GYLcDH8j8P — MWObservatory (@MWObs) July 14, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)