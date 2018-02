BOSTON (WHDH) - A piece of a building on Boylston Street in Boston fell 50-feet onto the sidewalk below on Monday.

The brick mortar fell off the building at 396 Boylston near Berkeley Street.

Officials have taped off the sidewalk and said there will be a building inspection. Officials are cleaning the sidewalk at this time.

There are no reported injuries.

