CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were seen at the Harvard Square MBTA station Wednesday after a piece of the station’s ceiling fell near a set of stairs.

The debris fell on Wednesday afternoon. No one appeared to be hurt.

The piece of the ceiling was roughly four feet by two feet

MBTA officials had the area around the debris roped off at one point Wednesday afternoon.

7NEWS has reached out to the MBTA for additional details about this incident.

