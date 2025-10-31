BOSTON (WHDH) - Construction equipment came crashing to the ground in Boston’s Downtown Crossing Friday morning.

Boston police said a piece of equipment fell off a building near 500 Washington Street; they say no one was injured.

That street remained closed around noon, people were asked to avoid the area.

