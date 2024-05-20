LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded in Lowell Monday after a piece of construction equipment fell off a truck in the area of Douglas Road.

The incident happened in a construction area outside Reilly Elementary School. There were no reported injuries.

Police on scene said the vehicle tipped over near 7:40 a.m. By 9:15 a.m., crews were working to hoist the equipment back onto its tracks. The road remained blocked off while crews continued their efforts.

The equipment had been uprighted as of 10 a.m. and Douglas Road had reopened.

No further information was immediately available about this incident.

