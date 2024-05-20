LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded in Lowell Monday after an excavator tipped over in the area of Douglas Road.

The incident happened in a construction site outside Reilly Elementary School.

Police on scene said the vehicle tipped over near 7:40 a.m. By 9:15 a.m., crews were working to hoist the vehicle back onto its tracks. The road remained blocked off while crews continued their efforts.

The excavator had been uprighted as of 10 a.m. and Douglas Road had reopened.

In an update Monday afternoon, Lowell police Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc said the excavator’s operator was able to get out of the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries.

Citing a preliminary investigation, LeBlanc said the excavator appeared to have tipped over as it was being loaded onto a trailer.

