A piece of the original rainbow Pride Flag has been found after being lost for several years.

Gilbert Baker created the flag in 1978, but it was damaged by flooding at a storage site the following year and Baker could only save a 10-foot-by-12-foot section.

After Baker died in 2017, no one knew where the section was until a member of the Gilbert Baker Foundation recently found it and brought it back to San Francisco.

