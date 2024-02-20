A passenger aboard a Boston-bound United Airlines flight from San Francisco is recalling the moment he noticed damage to the aircraft’s wing before it was diverted to Denver on Monday.

“I looked out the window to find pieces of the wing missing,” Kevin Clarke told 7NEWS. “As soon as we got in the air, I just felt this violent vibration coming from outside by the engine.”

Clarke said he pulled out his phone and started recording, eventually capturing the airplane’s safe landing.

In a statement, United wrote, “United Flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon … to address an issue with the slate on the wing of the aircraft. The flight landed safely … and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston.”

All of the passengers eventually made it to Boston safely.

