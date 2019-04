(WHDH) — Pier 1 Imports may soon be shuttering dozens of its stores if performance and sale goals are not met.

In a new fiscal plan provided to investors, the home decor retailer disclosed the possibility of closing up to 145 locations.

This comes after Pier 1 Imports closed 30 of its stores last year.

There is no word on how many employees this could affect.

