(WHDH) — Pier 1 Imports plans on closing a dozen more stores this year.

The home decor and furniture store made the announcement two months after reporting that it was closing 45 locations.

In the first quarter period, Pier 1 posted a loss of $81.7 million, which was substantially larger than the $28 million loss it posted in the same quarter a year ago.

The interim CEO says if the company’s turnaround plan doesn’t work, it could close even more store.

Pier 1 has 967 stores remaining.

