Piglet escapes petting zoo at Patriot Place, surrenders after 3 days on the run

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A little piglet that escaped from a petting zoo at Patriot Place finally surrendered to authorities on Friday after three days on the run.

The Foxborough Police Department shared a picture of the piglet on Facebook with the caption, “This little piggy went to market… and all over Patriot Place. Now he’s going weee weee wee all the way home!”

Although Foxborough Animal Control was called to assist, the pig was determined to go explore the entire Gillette Stadium property and was unable to be retrieved.

Police say that as the days went on, questions about the pig’s whereabouts surfaced.

It was seen a few times throughout the days, running under cars in the parking lots.

“Was it trying to hold out until Tuesday to catch Angry Birds 2 at Showcase CDL Patriot Place to cheer on its fellow pigs? Was it waiting to catch a glimpse of the New England Patriots practice to study up on the playbook? Did it successfully fight off the Big Bad Wolf in a brick fortress?” the post read.



After the piglet was found, the owner was contacted and is now on the way to be reunited.

Foxborough police thanked those who assisted in capturing the pig.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)