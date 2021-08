UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of piglets got loose in Uxbridge on Thursday morning.

A 7NEWS viewer captured a picture of the piglets on Route 98.

She says her 1-year-old son was thrilled to see the farm animals running around.

