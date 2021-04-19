Pig’s blood was smeared on the former home of the use-of-force expert who testified for the defense in Chauvin’s trial, police say

Santa Rosa Police Department Officers arrived to find the front of the victimís house smeared with what appeared to be animal blood and a decapitated pigís head near the front porch. The vandalism to the victimís house exceeded $400 making the crime committed by the suspects a felony vandalism. The victimís house was the previous residence of Mr.Barry Brodd. Mr. Brodd recently testified for the defense in Minneapolis Police Officer Derrick Chauvinís trial. It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony. Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California. Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted. Approximately 45 minutes later, a large hand statue in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall was vandalized with a similar substance, suspected to be animal blood. The suspects also left a sign in front of the statue which had a picture of a pig and read ìOink Oink.î The suspects were seen fleeing the area and matched the descriptions of the suspects who vandalized the house. Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro issued a statement on April 13th following Mr. Broddís testimony during the Derek Chauvin trial, and stated, ìMr. Broddís comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department.î (View Chief Navarroís April 13th statement: https://srcity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1416) Santa Rosa Police Department

(CNN) — The former California home of use-of-force expert Barry Brodd was smeared with pig’s blood Saturday, four days after he testified for the defense in Derek Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police said.

Brodd testified Tuesday that Chauvin, a former officer, was justified in kneeling on George Floyd for over nine minutes, did not use deadly force and “was acting with objective reasonableness.”

On Saturday around 3 a.m., Santa Rosa Police responded to a home that had been vandalized. The resident of the home told police they woke up to a group of people throwing a pig’s head on their front porch and splattering blood on the front of their home, police said in a news release.

The vandals were dressed in all black and ran away as the victim called police, the release said. There was more than $400 worth of damage to the home, so police said the incident is considered felony vandalism.

Police said the home was the previous residence of Brodd, though he “has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California,” the release said.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” police said in the release. “Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted.”

Another act of vandalism took place 45 minutes later at Santa Rosa Plaza Mall, where a large hand statue was also smeared in pig’s blood. The vandals also left a sign in front of the statue with a picture of a pig that read “Oink Oink,” the release said.

Police believe both the home and hand statue were vandalized by the same people.

After Brodd’s testimony on Tuesday, Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro issued a statement saying Brodd’s comments “do not reflect the values and beliefs” of his police department.

