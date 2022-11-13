NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Organizations came together in Natick Sunday to help people out by getting rid of fallen leaves.

Put together by Spark Kindness, an anti-cyberbullying organization, volunteers from Keep Natick Beautiful, Natick Rotary, Natick Housing Authority and the neighborhood used rakes and leaf blowers to clean up the Cedar Gardens housing community.

Kids were in on the event as well, joining the start of the 5th annual Kindness Week, meant to spotlight ongoing good already happening in the community as well as inspire kindness through simple and powerful actions.

“It’s just one of those good things when community gets together and helps everybody out, and work together,” Randy Waters, Executive Director of the Natick Housing Authority said. “You’ll see a beautiful sight, clear of leaves, and that makes my job a little bit easier.”

Organizers said the leaf-rake project was also held in honor of Veteran’s day.

Kindness week runs through November 18th, details on how to join in on the good can be found on the event website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)