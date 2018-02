(WHDH) – The flu has been a concern for everyone this season, but a new pill promise is giving some people hope.

Officials have approved a drug that kills off the virus in 24 hours.

Patients who took the pill in one trial saw flu symptoms disappear after just one day.

The catch? It’s only available in Japan for now.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)