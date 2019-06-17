(WHDH) — More than 4,500 cases of Pillsbury flour is being voluntarily recalled in 10 states due to the potential presence of E. coli.

Hometown Food Company, in cooperation with ADM Milling Co., announced the recall of Pillsbury Best 5-pound bread flour distributed to a limited number of retailers across Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The roughly 4,620 cases of the impacted flour contain the UPC Item Code of 0 5150020031 5 with a best buy date of June 8, 2020 or 0 5150020031 5 with a best buy date of June 9, 2020.

The company says they have not received any reports of illnesses associated with this recall.

Hometown Food Company was informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make the two lots of the Pillsbury flour has been linked to E. coli illnesses associated with other flour products produced at the mill in Buffalo.

More than 14,000 cases of King Author unbleached all-purpose flour that was also manufactured by ADM Milling Co. is being recalled due to E. coli concerns.

Consumers with the affected flour are asked to discard it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

