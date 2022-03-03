BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHDH) — A JetBlue pilot was forced off a plane just before takeoff Wednesday after officials at New York’s Buffalo Niagara International Airport say he was drunk on the job.

The pilot, identified as James Clifton, 52, had been going through security when a TSA agent noticed that he appeared to be impaired, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

The TSA agent notified the NFTA and their officers responded to the plane and removed Clifton, NFTA spokesperson Helen Tederous said.

“They immediately went on the plane, got Mr. Clifton out of the plane, and then gave him a breathalyzer test, where it was 0.17,” she added. “He was taken into custody and we called federal officials and then he was released to JetBlue security.”

JetBlue said in a statement that the pilot was removed from his duties.

“This is a terrible situation,” Tederous said. “I can’t even imagine being a passenger, but knowing that people are watching over you and every little detail, I think it does provide passengers and travelers a great degree of comfort.”

Clifton may face federal charges.

The flight was delayed for four hours.

