METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders believe the pilot of a small plane is dead after the aircraft crashed into the Merrimack River in Methuen Monday afternoon.

The plane took off from Lawrence Airport around 2:11 p.m. Records showed it was registered to a man from Littleton.

Soon flying over the area, SKY7-HD spotted the plane lying upside down in the river. Crews could be seen working around the plane and using tools to cut into its fuselage.

Emergency crews were seen using at least two boats in the area. Dive teams were in the water as of 5:30 p.m. helping in the recovery effort.

A state police helicopter was also on scene. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

