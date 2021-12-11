BEDFORD, NH (WHDH) - One person has died after their small plane crashed along the banks of the Merrimack River in Bedford, New Hampshire late Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to multiple reports of a plane crash in the area of Merrimack River and Reed Drive around 11:36 p.m. found a two-engine plane that had crashed on the riverbank, just across the river from the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to Bedford police.

The pilot, the sole occupant of the plane, was pronounced dead, police said.

The plane did not hit any residences or buildings.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash and federal authorities are expected to conduct an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

