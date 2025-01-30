WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A pilot and flight attendant on the American Airlines flight involved in the mid-air collision in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night have been identified.

Samuel Lilley was the first officer on American Airlines Flight 5342 that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The 28-year-old was engaged and expected to get married in the fall.

Lilley’s father, who is also a pilot, said he was in New York for work when he realized his son was in the cockpit of the jetliner.

“I was so proud when Sam became a pilot. Now it hurts so bad I can’t even cry myself to sleep… It is so devastating to lose someone that is loved so much,” wrote Tim Lilley on Facebook.

Flight attendant Ian Epstein, 53, was also on the plane at the time of the crash.

Epstein’s sister confirmed her brother was working on the American Airlines flight Wednesday night when it went down.

