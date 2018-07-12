PASSADUMAKEAG, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say a pilot glided to a river landing when his plane’s engine seized up mid-flight.

The unidentified pilot walked away unharmed from the emergency landing in the Passadumkeag River on Wednesday night. WABI-TV reports the pilot was gliding without propellers in the air for a few minutes while he searched for a place to land.

Eventually, the pilot decided on a water landing, which he did successfully.

Federal aviation officials will be on the scene Thursday to investigate.

