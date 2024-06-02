DANBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - A pilot was injured after the helicopter he was flying crashed at a residential property in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported helicopter crash in the area of 208 Dean Road in Danbury around 12:45 p.m. determined the helicopter pilot lost control near a landing site and crashed into the wood line of the residential property.

The pilot, the sole occupant, suffered injuries but was conscious, breathing and alert. He was taken by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the helicopter crash or who has additional information, should contact the Danbury Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB have assumed the lead of the investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

