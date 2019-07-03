Pilot injured when small plane crashes in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane made a forced landing in Lawrence Wednesday, leaving the pilot of the craft injured.

A Pipistrel Sinus aircraft came down in a field about a mile and a half north of the Lawrence Municipal Airport around 8:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only person on board the single-engine glider.

Haverhill firefighters say that person suffered minor injuries.

The FAA has launched an investigation to determine why the plane came down.

