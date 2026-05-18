WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed after a small plane crashed near the Westerly State Airport in Rhode Island Monday, according to Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey.

Lacey said the single-engine plane appeared to be attempting to land when it came crashing down in a field on Airport Road across from the Westerly State Airport next to the Stop & Shop shopping center.

The name of the pilot has not been released, but Lacey said he is a man in his 20s.

Crews from the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene and are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox